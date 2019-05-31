HC seeks Raja, others' response on 2G early hearing plea

The (CBI) and the (ED) on Friday pleaded for an early hearing in 2G spectrum allocation case in the

Justice issued notice to Former A. Raja, Kanimozhi and others to file a response on the plea.

The court listed the matter for July 30 for further hearing.

The investigating agencies told the court that the case is of national importance and has international ramifications.

Earlier, the court has scheduled October 24 for further hearing.

The court was hearing an appeal challenging the acquittal of Raja, Kanimozhi and others in the

A special court had acquitted them on December 21, 2017.

The others acquitted included, DMK supremo M. Karunanidhi's wife Dayalu Ammal, Asif Balwa, Vinod Goenka, Karim Morani, and

The probe agencies moved the court in March 2018 challenging the trial court's order.

