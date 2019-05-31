HC seeks Raja, others' response on 2G early hearing plea

-
ALSO READ
CBI arrests SDMC official for receiving bribe
Delhi: CBI arrests SDMC employee for accepting bribe
CBI carries out searches at 22 locations in 250 crore scholarship scam
9 CBI officers get Excellence in Investigation award
HC rejects government plea seeking stay on Khaitan Holdings' proceedings
-
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday pleaded for an early hearing in 2G spectrum allocation case in the Delhi High Court.
Justice A.K. Chawla issued notice to Former Union Telecom Minister A. Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and others to file a response on the plea.
The court listed the matter for July 30 for further hearing.
The investigating agencies told the court that the case is of national importance and has international ramifications.
Earlier, the court has scheduled October 24 for further hearing.
The court was hearing an appeal challenging the acquittal of Raja, Kanimozhi and others in the 2G spectrum case.
A special court had acquitted them on December 21, 2017.
The others acquitted included, DMK supremo M. Karunanidhi's wife Dayalu Ammal, Asif Balwa, Vinod Goenka, film producer Karim Morani, P. Amirtham and Sharad Kumar.
The probe agencies moved the court in March 2018 challenging the trial court's order.
--IANS
ak/akk/ksk
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU