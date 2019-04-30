Delhi: CBI arrests SDMC employee for accepting bribe

(CBI) on Tuesday arrested a in South Delhi Municipal Corporation for allegedly accepting a bribe to the tune of Rs 25000.

The accused is said to have allegedly accepted the bribe for signing the Hazri (attendance) register related to sanitary workers. laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed demanding and accepting the bribe, the said.

The accused official, identified as Sukhram Meena, was posted at ward number 13S Tilak Nagar. The team conducted searches at the accused residential premises, where documents related to financial transactions were recovered, added the

The accused was presented before the court and has been sent to judicial remand. A case has been registered in the incident under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption act and further probe is on, added the CBI

