Heatwave continues this week

With monsoon yet to hit Kerala, the central and western parts of the country will continue to experience heatwave conditions for another week at least till June 15.

As per (IMD), heatwave is likely to prevail over Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, north and south this week.

People in got a little relief on Friday after maximum temperature fell to 40.2 degrees Celsius from 44.0 degress Celsius a day ago.

On Saturday, maximum temperature is expected to hover around 42 degees Celsius.

Jammu & and Himachal Pradesh, and north-eastern states are set to receive rainfall this week.

In Delhi, there can be rains on June 11 owing to pre-monsoon activities. The monsoon is expected to reach in the first week of July.

