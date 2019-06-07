JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Environment-Wildlife

MP officer transferred for demanding booze, non-veg food

RBI issues new circular on resolution of stressed assets

Business Standard

Heatwave continues this week

IANS  |  New Delhi 

With monsoon yet to hit Kerala, the central and western parts of the country will continue to experience heatwave conditions for another week at least till June 15.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), heatwave is likely to prevail over Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, north Chhattisgarh and south Uttar Pradesh this week.

People in Delhi got a little relief on Friday after maximum temperature fell to 40.2 degrees Celsius from 44.0 degress Celsius a day ago.

On Saturday, maximum temperature is expected to hover around 42 degees Celsius.

Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, and north-eastern states are set to receive rainfall this week.

In Delhi, there can be rains on June 11 owing to pre-monsoon activities. The monsoon is expected to reach Delhi in the first week of July.

--IANS

spk/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 20:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU