Mohit Bharatiya organises 'Walk for Mangroves'

To save the mangroves of from disappearing, a walk was organised on World Day in which more than 1,000 people participated.

The event "Walk for Mangroves" was organised by of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM)

Speaking about the importance of mangroves, Bharatiya said: "The decline of our forests should be of particular concern to all of us. I have taken this crucial first step towards the securing and restoration of our forests on a perfect World Day. I am glad many people have come forward and are supporting me for this noble cause"

This initiative is a bid to help Mumbaikars to cope up with the rains, often leading to flooding of the city. The mangroves have stilt-like roots which form an intricate structure for coping with saline tides and changing water levels thus acting as buffers against floods.

Besides Bharatiya, celebreties like Aditi Govitrikar, Vindu Dara Singh, Ali Asgar, Bakhtiyaar Irani, Tanaaz Irani, Kishwar Merchant, Deepshikha Nagpal, Suyyash Rai, Amar Upadhyay, and came forward to support the event.

