Heavy rain, snow lash J&K

Incessant rain in and light to moderate fresh snowfall in the Valley occurred on Tuesday as the Met forecast improvement from Wednesday onwards.

"The western disturbance active over has resulted in rains in the and the snowfall in the valley over the past 24 hours, since Monday.

"The system is likely to weaken from Tuesday evening and we are expecting gradual improvement from tomorrow onwards," a said.

recorded minus 0.2 degrees Celsius while Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded minus 0.2 and minus 4 degrees, respectively.

Kargil was coldest at minus 12.2, Drass town of Ladakh recorded minus 6.8, while Leh was warmer at 2.8 degrees Celsius.

Jammu city was at 8.7, Katra 6, Batote minus 2.1, Bannihal minus 0.1 and Bhaderwah was at minus 0.2.

