Heavy snowfall Uttarkhand

Heavy snowfall in especially in Mussoorie- severed road links on Friday as authorities closed schools after the Met forecast heavy rains.

The overnight snow that continued in the morning left a white sheet on the famous in Mussoorie, which melted as the day progressed.

Tourist spots like Lal Tibba and Gunhill in basked in the white glory even though there was bright sun shine t.

Dhanaulti- road was closed this morning after the heavy snowfall blocked it completely, a said.

The higher altitudes of Garhwal and Kumaon hills also experienced heavy snowfall. Badrinath, Kedarnath and Auli in Garhwal and Munsiyari in Kumaon region have continued to receive snowfall.

--IANS

str/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)