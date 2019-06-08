Several Maharashtra Congress MLAs in touch with BJP

The implosion in the party refuses to subside. Amid the infighting in units in Rajasthan, and Telangana, several MLAs from the party's unit are now likely to switch sides to the ruling BJP. The has 42 MLAs in the state Assembly.

On Thursday, 12 out of the 18 Congress MLAs in Telangana switched to the state's ruling

A senior Congress from told IANS: "Nothing seems to be good in party unit following the rout in the Lok Sabha elections. After joined the BJP two days ago, three other MLAs -- Abdul Sattar, and -- are in touch with the BJP leaders in the state."

Patil's son won the Ahmednagar Lok Sabha seat on a BJP ticket. Because of this Patil senior did not campaign in the Lok Sabha elections. He later quit as of Opposition in the state Assembly and then resigned as MLA as well.

Sattar was expelled from in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls and on Monday he met and some other BJP leaders.

Kolambkar is a former leader, who joined to along with former However, after Rane parted ways with the Congress, Kolambkar too has openly expressed his discontent with the party's functioning .

"The BJP is in touch with six more state MLAs, including Rahul Bondre, and They might join the saffron party just a month or two before the Assembly elections," said the senior Congress He added that they were likely to follow the model, where many party legislators joined the ruling party just ahead of the Assembly polls.

A four-time Congress MLA and former requesting not to be named said that he too was contacted by the BJP. "But I refused their offer to join the BJP," he said. He added that the BJP was trying to poach at least 10 Congress legislators in the state.

Congress in-charge for Mallikarjuna Kharge is in the state to select the leader of the (CLP) and also quell the rebellion.

Out of the 288 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly, the BJP bagged 122 seats, the 63, 42 and the NCP 41 in the 2014 elections. The later joined the BJP-led government.

