Campaign ends for Phase II of Lok Sabha polls in Bihar

Campaigning ended on Tuesday for the second of seven-phase polls in covering 5 of the 40 seats in the state.

In this phase, the polls will be held in the Bhagalpur, Banka, Katihar, Kishanganj and Purnea constituencies.

The first phase of polls for 4 seats was held on April 11 in Gaya, Nawada, Jamui and Aurangabad parliamentary constituencies. All of these are areas affected by Maoist violence.

The over two-week long campaigning saw canvassing by top leaders of the ruling NDA - BJP, JD-U and LJP - and the opposition of RJD, Congress, RLSP, and

Besides, the six Left parties, the and also hit the campaign trail.

The campaigning witnessed war of words, and was occasionally marred by personal attacks to score points. The run-up to the election saw hectic campaigning by star campaigners like Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and

Rahul Gandhi, former Minister of the RJD, of opposition Tejashwi Yadav, and former Union Minister and former were among the other prominent campaigners.

More than 85 lakh voters are eligible to decide the fate of 68 candidates in the second round of polling on Thursday.

The main electoral planks on which all parties are seeking votes include economic development, job quotas and the battle against corruption. The BJP also highlighted the Centre's recent action against terrorism in the form of the Balakot air strike.

Political here say caste equations will influence the voters more than any other issue

that in many constituencies in the state. While the NDA is banking on upper castes, Economically Backward Classes (EBCs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Dalits, the hopes lie with the votes of the OBCs, EBCs, Muslims and Dalits.

Paramilitary security forces have been deployed at all polling booths and drones will be used for the first time for surveillance during polling, officials said.

