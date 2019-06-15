JUST IN
HK Chief Executive postpones controversial bill

IANS  |  Hong Kong 

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced on Saturday the "suspension" of her controversial proposed extradition law, which has generated massive opposition in the streets.

Lam told a press conference that the project, which could allow China to extradite fugitives from Hong Kong, is temporarily "suspended" to defuse the crisis it has unleashed, Efe news reported.

She added that the goal of the law was to avoid Hong Kong becoming a "safe haven for criminals".

The decision comes after meeting with members of her Executive Council and calls from several supporters of the regulation on Friday for the suspension of the project.

Opponents of the bill have planned another demonstration on Sunday.

Sat, June 15 2019.

