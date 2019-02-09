HMSI enters middle-weight motorcycle segment; launches CB300R

Motorcycle & on Friday entered into the growing middle-weight motorcycle segment with launch of

According to the company, is its third 'Make in India' model under CKD (Completely Knocked Down) line-up.

"With strategic pricing of Rs 2.41 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India), has put the spotlight on the growing middleweight category and motor enthusiasts across have responded," Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior (Sales and Marketing), Motorcycle and said.

"In just 25 days since start of bookings, is already booked for over 3 months based on our current production plan...," added.

--IANS

rv/vin/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)