Hoffmann Group launches innovative cutting tools for Indian market

German provider has announced the launch of three new innovative cutting at the ongoing 19th Indian Metal-Cutting Machine Tool Exhibition (Imtex) here.

The Munich-based group, which has an Indian arm, describes itself as Europe's leading system partner for quality with listed companies as customers in more than 50 countries.

The three tools launched at Imtex are cutters for titanium processing, carbide barrel milling cutters and tools for processing threads for a wide range of materials.

"The cutters for are made from premium substrate for maximum bending strength, polished chip flutes to reduce adhesion, defined edge hones for superior tool life, advanced coating that reduces heat input and leads to high wear resistance," a company statement said.

"The solid carbide barrel milling cutters reduce process times and increase surface quality. The high-performance GARANT MasterTap offers threads processing for a wide range of materials."

Commenting on the development, said in a statement: "We have been in the Indian market for two years now and it has so far proved to be a growing and promising one. We are sure that these three innovations will also get a good response in the Indian market."

Hoffmann Group's global portfolio includes quality tools, workstations and for industrial supplies, the statement added.

