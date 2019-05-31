Holding post not important for me, says Rajyavardhan

Former and ex-Olympian on Friday went live on and said, "I recall the reason why I have come into -- to do something for the nation irrespective of the fact whether I hold any post or not. These elections are a victory of nationalism over casteism."

"A person like me who has no godfather in politics, whose four generations have served Army, could not have got ticket from any other party.

Not only ticket, even I could not have become after winning elections. This was possible only in because the meritorious are promoted," he added.

Rathore was of state for I&B and sports in the previous government and won the Lok Sabha election from Jaipur Rural constituency. He did not get any portfolio in Modi's 57-member ministry announced on Thursday.

A day later, he thanked PM Modi and for trusting him and giving a chance to people like him to serve the nation.

"Although elections are over, our responsibilities are not. The nation should work towards any task given by our Narendra Modi, be it for cleanliness, for fight against corruption or to strengthen our Army", he said.

He congratulated three ministers inducted in Modi's team from -- Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjunram Meghwal and Kailash Choudhary -- and said the three are highly talented.

--IANS

arc/prs

