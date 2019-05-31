Arab League, GCC ask Iran to reconsider its regional role

The and the (GCC) have called on to reconsider its role in the region after accusing it of interfering in neighbouring countries' internal affairs and saying that its "actions for international maritime trade and global oil supplies" were threats to regional and global security.

In a press statement after the Gulf and Arab summits in on Thursday, the kingdom's voiced support from the Gulf and Arab countries for and the (UAE) against the recent attacks they have witnessed.

Saudi said that Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programme, Tehran's "interference in neighbouring countries' internal affairs" and its "actions for international maritime trade and global oil supplies" were threats to regional and global security, reported.

In reaction, the on Friday slammed "baseless allegations" by the kingdom.

The Saudi said that the Gulf countries were willing to make peace and cooperate with if the latter "could stop backing terrorism in the region".

"The Iran-backed Houthi militants attacked with 225 missiles and drones, including the recent ones that targeted two oil pumping stations in the country", he said.

The Saudi said the attacks escalated tension in the region and between and the US.

The Saudi statement also reiterated that "the coordination and negotiation with to reinforce Gulf-US ties serves the strategic partnership between both sides".

said: "The Saudis have misused their position as the host of the meeting to mobilize the Arab states against Iran and to create division among the Muslim countries."

Arab League's told a press conference that his organization does not push towards confrontation in the region, but calls for stability, Arab rights and an end to Iranian interference in Arab affairs.

--IANS

soni/bg

