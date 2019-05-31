'Bengal will resist if Mamata thwarts Central projects'

and the new of State for Women and Child Development Chowdhury on Friday said she wants to maintain "mutual understanding" with the and warned that any attempts by the latter to impede Central projects will face stiff resistance from the people.

"I expect there will be no hindrance caused by the in terms of implementing Central projects. I want to work on the basis of mutual understanding with the The work should be done in Bengal the way work is done across the country," said Chowdhury who won from Bengal's Asansol Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 polls.

"If the tries to hamper our flow of work, people of Bengal will remove those impediments," she said.

The from West Bengal, who is one of the two ministers from the state in the Narendra Modi-led NDA-II government, said she will work hard to achieve the Centre's target in the field of women empowerment.

"Women empowerment is a flagship project of the The previous NDA government had also focused on the development of women. Our aim will be to achieve our targets in terms of women development in the next five years," Chowdhury said.

"It is a challenging task but I accept the challenge. I will try to as much work as possible," she added.

--IANS

mgr/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)