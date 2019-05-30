Hosts Poland enter last 16 of FIFA U-20 World Cup

have secured place in the last 16 of the Under-20 after an unremarkable goalless draw with here.

The hosts, playing their third match of the tournament on Wednesday, finished third in Group A.

In other Group A match, trounced Tahiti 6-0. In Group B, drew 1-1 with Japan, and beat 1-0, reports

The 2019 U-20 World Cup, which kicked off last week in the city of Lodz, will run until mid-June. Until now, hosts have displayed mixed performance. They beat Tahiti 5-0 in their second match, but began the tournament with a disappointing 2-0 defeat to in their opening game last week.

--IANS

kk/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)