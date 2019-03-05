How Abhinandan took a jibe at Pakistani Army in captivity

-
Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, after being captured by the Pakistan Army, did not leave an opportunity to take a jibe at them.
Bruised and bleeding as locals beat him up after his MiG-21 Bison fighter jet was shot down during a dogfight near the Line of Control (LoC) on February 27, Varthaman made a sarcastic comment on the Pakistan Army in a new video that has surfaced on social media.
In the video filmed inside a jeep, a soldier asked the blindfolded Abhinandan his views about the Pakistani army.
Abhinandan replied: "I hold the Pak army in very high regard and I was hoping there would be a Pak army officer would get me I know the Pakistani army is also of soldiers that is why the first question I asked you was 'are you from the regular army'?
The comment proved that the Wing Commander was neither down nor out during the Pakistani captivity for over 60 hours before he walked back home through the Zero Line at the Wagah-Attari joint check-post and was received by senior IAF and security officers on March 1.
Dressed in a blue coat, grey trousers and white shirt, he was received by senior Border Security Force officers at Zero Line that marks the India-Pakistan land border.
