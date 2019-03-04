Wing Cdr Varthaman's moustache new rage in Kolhapur youths

-
His bravery apart, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman is emerging as a style icon of sorts for youths from this western Maharashtra city who are eager to sport a gunslinger moustache like the famous Air Force pilot.
And a saloon in Rajarampuri area is doing its bit to hail wing commander Varthaman's heroism, by offering a free haircut and shave to anyone who sports the gunslinger moustache.
Wing Commander Varthaman became a national hero when he shot down a Pakistani F-16 while chasing it out in his MiG-21 bison during Indian air space violation by Pakistan.
As his MiG-21 went down, the wing commander ejected and landed in Pakistani territory, where he was held captive for nearly 60 hours before his release on March 1.
Dhananjay Bhalekar, who runs a saloon named "Hair Affair", has decided to celebrate the IAF pilot's bravery in a unique manner.
"Everyone in the country is happy as ourpilot has returned safely from Pakistan. To celebrate this national moment of pride, I am offering a free hair cut and shave to anyone who sports a moustache like Abhinandan," said Bhalekar who has displayed a board mentioning the offer outside his hair parlour.
Quoting barbers from various parts of the city, he said the gunslinger moustache has becoming a rage in youngsters in Kolhapur.
