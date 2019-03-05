RLD joins SP-BSP combine, to contest three seats

The (SP) and (RLD) on Tuesday formally announced their alliance for the election, with the RLD getting three seats to contest in western

The SP, which has already sewed up an alliance with the (BSP), has left three seats for the RLD, headed by former Union The RLD's primary support base is known to exist in the Jat community.

Ajit Singh's son told the media at the here that his party will ensure that voters rally behind the SP-BSP-RLD alliance across the state.

"We will focus on all the 80 seats," he added.

Asked if there was a rethink on including the in the 'Mahagathbandhan' in Uttar Pradesh, and former said the issue did not hold any water as the party was already a part of their alliance.

"We have left two seats - Amethi and - for the Thus they are a part of our alliance and I have been saying this all the time," he said.

Asked if he would change his allies after the election, answered in the negative.

He said this question should be put to the BJP.

"I am happy to be associated with the SP as here I find the freedom to express myself," he said.

The SP will contest 37 seats, the BSP 38, the RLD three while two seats have been left for the Congress, making it a total of 80 seats.

