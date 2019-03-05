RLD joins SP-BSP combine, to contest three seats

-
The Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on Tuesday formally announced their alliance for the Lok Sabha election, with the RLD getting three seats to contest in western Uttar Pradesh.
The SP, which has already sewed up an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), has left three seats for the RLD, headed by former Union Minister Ajit Singh. The RLD's primary support base is known to exist in the Jat community.
Ajit Singh's son Jayant Chowdhary told the media at the SP headquarters here that his party will ensure that voters rally behind the SP-BSP-RLD alliance across the state.
"We will focus on all the 80 seats," he added.
Asked if there was a rethink on including the Congress in the 'Mahagathbandhan' in Uttar Pradesh, SP chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said the issue did not hold any water as the party was already a part of their alliance.
"We have left two seats - Amethi and Rae Bareli - for the Congress. Thus they are a part of our alliance and I have been saying this all the time," he said.
Asked if he would change his allies after the election, Jayant Chowdhary answered in the negative.
He said this question should be put to the BJP.
"I am happy to be associated with the SP as here I find the freedom to express myself," he said.
The SP will contest 37 seats, the BSP 38, the RLD three while two seats have been left for the Congress, making it a total of 80 Lok Sabha seats.
