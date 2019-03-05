Don't need Al Qaeda, Mamata-Trinamool enough to harm India: Bengal BJP chief

on Tuesday came down heavily on state's Mnister for questioning the success of the (IAF)'s air strike and compared her with terror outfits like Al Qaeda.

Accusing the supremo of talking like Pakistani leaders, he said that a like Banerjee is enough to cause more harm to the nation than

"When the entire nation is wants the Pulwama terror strike avenged by our armed forces, our Minister (Banerjee) is asking for evidence of the air strike and questioning why was attacked. She is also singing the tune of Imran Khan," Ghosh said at the state here.

"I think people like are not needed to harm India, alone is enough. When a party like is operating here, what is the need of terrorist outfits like SIMI, or Al Qaeda to attack?" he said.

Ghosh said the people of Bengal and the rest of the country would give Banerjee and other opposition leaders a "befitting reply" for questioning the and claimed that the 2019 would mark the end of "anti-national politics" within the country.

"Pakistan PM is complaining that his Indian counterpart is not talking to him. Here, Banerjee and some opposition leaders are also saying the same thing. We are stunned to see that they are speaking Pakistan's language," he said.

"Pakistan gave us enough proof of the damage inflicted by the IAF, but here some politicians are asking for evidence from the The new will not tolerate this. The 2019 election will be a milestone in stopping anti-national within the country," he said.

Quoting a report of the (NTRO), Ghosh said nearly 300 were found active in the area of where the IAF strike happened, which shows that there were close to 300 people in the training camp.

--IANS

mgr/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)