'How to Train Your Dragon...' gets India release date

"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World", the third instalment in the animated film franchise, will release in on March 22.

According to a statement, the third part of the film franchise by and will release across the country in 2D, 3D and

It will open in theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Writer-director returns alongside the all-star cast, with reprising his role of Hiccup, for the last instalment in the series.

The film is produced by and

Lewis said: "It is such a thrill to make an adventure that is equal parts sincere and epic - one that helps an audience feel such a gamut of emotions."

The voice cast also includes names like America Ferrera, Cate Blanchett, Kit Harrington, Craig Ferguson, Jonah Hill, and

--IANS

sug/sim/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)