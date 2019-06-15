Huawei Mate X foldable phone passes 3C certification

Chinese manufacturer Huawei's foldable Mate X has passed the Chinese 3C certification mark, a mandatory system with the aim of protecting consumer security, under model number TAH-AN00.

The device is likely to include a new power adapter with a maximum output of 65W with a HW-200200CP1 charger, news website GSMArena reported.

Earlier, in the speed test, the handset recorded download speed of 1 Gbps and upload speed of 100 Mbps. These tests were reportedly carried out through China Unicom's network at the office.

The phone was launched during the Mobile (MWC) in earlier this year.

In terms of specifications, the device houses the latest Leica cameras supporting advanced features.

The foldable design lets the camera system play the role of both front and rear camera. When folded, the Mate X shows a view finder on both sides so even the subjects in the frame can contribute to the creative process, the company said.

As Huawei's first smartphone, the Mate X runs on the Balong 5000 chipset, which is the world's first processor with 7nm process and thus supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G with a single chip.

With its Wing Mechanical hinge, when unfolded, the 6.6 inch dual display panel transforms into an 8-inch tablet that is only 5.4 mm thick.

It features a high-capacity 4500mAh battery supporting the SuperCharge. In just 30 minutes, the can charge the battery to 85 per cent.

