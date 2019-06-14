True wireless hearables market reaches 17.5mn in Q1 2019

Apple's market share in the true wireless segment failed to grow despite the launch of its second generation as the global market for true wireless reached 17.5 million units in the first quarter (Q1) of 2019, growing 40 per cent quarter-on-quarter, a new report by said on Friday.

According to Counterpoint Research's " Market Tracker", all regions continued to grow during this quarter and and were the fastest growing regions.

"It remains uncertain if Apple's market share could stay at the present level with the current product portfolio in the coming quarters. is trying to strengthen its dominance with Galaxy Buds, propelled by bundling with Galaxy S10 series," Liz Lee, Senior at Counterpoint Research, said in a statement.

Sales of the first generation were higher than expected, thanks to a variety of sales promotions for stock-outs in the channel in Q1 2019, but sales of the new model were weaker than initially expected due to the market's mixed response.

expanded its market share and ranked the second for the first time by aggressively promoting its new, enhanced Galaxy Buds.

It is expected to maintain this momentum for a while thanks to the market's positive response as well as the effect of bundling with Galaxy S10 series.

"The recent performance of QCY and Soundcore, who are also expanding their global presence, is noteworthy. Above all, Google, and are expected to release true in the second half of this year," Lee added.

--IANS

ksc/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)