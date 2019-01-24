Huawei announces 5G smartphone based on own technology

Chinese has announced plans to release a next-generation based on its own technology instead of US components, stepping up efforts to compete directly with Western industry leaders.

Thursday's announcement comes as Technologies Ltd., the world's biggest maker of network gear for phone companies, combats US warnings the company might be a security risk.

Richard Yu, of the company's consumer unit, said plans to unveil what it bills as the first foldable 5G next month. The phone is based Huawei's Kirin 980 chipset and Balong 5000 modem instead of chips from U.S. vendors.

Developing its own instead of using outsourced ones allows Huawei to keep more of its revenue and reduces the risk of disruption of U.S. supplies.

