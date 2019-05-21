Hyundai launches connected compact SUV Venue

Automobile Motor on Tuesday launched India's first "fully connected" SUV - Venue -- in both petrol and diesel variants.

According to the company, the petrol variant of the SUV has been priced between Rs Rs 6.5 lakh and Rs 11.1 lakh, where as the diesel fueled version comes in the range of Rs 7.75 lakh to 10.84 lakh.

"Venue will be India's first fully connected SUV equipped with our global 'BlueLink Connected Technology'.

"The Indian market is at the global growth plan, and the launch of Venue will strengthen our commitment to the Indian market and fulfill our promise of creating a happy life for our customers."

The new SUV also sports an in-house developed seven-speed advanced 'Dual Clutch Transmission' (DCT) technology in addition to the proven 6 MT and 5 MT transmissions.

"The Venue will be powered with debut of 1.0 Turbo GDi Petrol Engine along with well-proven 1.2 l Petrol and 1.4 l Diesel Engine," the statement added.

In terms of connected features, the SUV comes with ' Blue Link' which has an powered by Vodafone-Idea eSIM and a "Cloud-based Voice Recognition" platform from Global AI (Artificial Intelligence) company - Sound Hound.

"The Hyundai Blue Link is Hyundai's global technology which is introduced in the Indian market with 33 features out of which 10 are specific features....," the statement said.

