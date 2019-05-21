Outcome of Australia polls boosts Adani's mining plans

-
The outcome of Australia's federal election in which pro-mining coalition government has emerged as favourite to form the next government has given a boost to Adani's mining plans.
Last week, Australia conducted its federal elections for the 151-member House of Representatives. The pro-mining coalition government won 75 seats to emerge as favourites to form the next government.
On the other hand, the Labor party which gave a mixed support message for the Adani mine secured only 67 seats.
"There is now a clear mandate for resources projects that have lawful approvals to proceed, such as the Adani coal mine in central Queensland and the Yeelirrie uranium mine in Western Australia," said Minerals Council of Australia's chief executive Tania Constable.
Meanwhile, Lucas Dow, Chief Executive of Mining with Adani Australia, thanked voters in regional Queensland for supporting candidates who support Adani's Carmichael mine and rail project.
On Monday morning, the official Twitter handle for Adani Australia posted a video feed by the senior executive who has been actively engaging with communities across Queensland.
"Queenslanders have sent a very strong message on Saturday. It's a message on jobs in regional Queensland and the need for a government to stand behind people who need jobs (sic)" said Lucas.
"It's now time for the State Government to hear Queenslanders' message and start acting in the best interest of the people. People here want jobs. We are proud of being coal-miners and we are not embarrassed about what we do."
Construction of the mine can begin once the Queensland state government signs off two outstanding environmental management plans.
