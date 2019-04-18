I always wanted to be loved: Siddhant Chaturvedi

-
"Gully Boy" star Siddhant Chaturvedi says he wanted to be loved by people and has taken a vow to always handle his own social media. "I always wanted people to love me. I am happy thats happening now," Siddhant said.
"I'll always handle social media by myself. I'll not have a team," he said. Siddhant said this when he appeared in an episode of Voot's "Feet Up with the Stars Season 2", read a statement.
Siddhant came into the spotlight with Zoya Akhtar's "Gully Boy", where he portrayed MC Sher, mentor to Ranveer Singh's budding rapper Murad. "I am happy, at peace, loving everything. But people don't know much about me," he said.
The actor also recounted his strangest audition for the role of a stripper. "It was Aditya Dhar's film. It also had Fawad Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film never got made."
He had a stalker too. Siddhant said: "He was a 65-year-old man. He sent gifts, I went to his house for dinner. But after that it became a bit too much and I cut him off."
The actor feels Ranveer is the sexiest actor, and said he would like to date actress Deepika Padukone.
