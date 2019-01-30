HC seeks ED response in journalist Rai bail plea in money laundering case

The on Wednesday asked (ED) to file response on the plea of in a case.

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on March 19.

Rai is facing three different cases. He has already been granted in two cases being probed by the

But Rai cannot come out of jail as he continues to be in judicial custody in the money laundering, being probed by the ED.

The ED has alleged that Rai took "undue advantage of his connections with several government officials" to gain access to confidential information available with them about the penal proceedings being contemplated against various defaulters, at times in advance.

In its case filed on May 1, the CBI has accused him of using false information to obtain a pass to access sensitive areas in airports across the country. On January 7, the granted him

On May 5, the CBI filed the second FIR against Rai alleging that he took money from a Mumbai-based company to settle an issue with income tax department and adverse media reporting. He was granted bail in the second case on December 11.

--IANS

akk/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)