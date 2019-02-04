I will fight for Kashmiri people's dignity: Faesal

In his first public meeting after quitting the IAS, on Monday vowed to fight against corruption and for the honour and of the people.

Scores of people turned out to attend Faesal's first public appearance in his home district of

He told the gathering that his fight was against corruption and "for the honour and of people".

The 2009 IAS topper resigned from service to join He had said that his resignation from IAS was a small act of defiance against continuing killings in and the failure of the central government to start an initiative to address the problem.

It was initially believed that he would join the National Conference.

Faesal said he had decided to fight his own political battle against corruption, favouritism and poor governance.

"I have chosen a longer but a more straight road to achieve my objectives," Faesal said.

--IANS

sq/mr

