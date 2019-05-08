IAF plane overshoots Mumbai airport runway

An IAF aircraft overshot the runway at International Airport late on Tuesday, hitting operations for some time, official sources said here on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 11.39 p.m. when the IAF plane, AN-32, was preparing to takeoff from the main runway at CSMIA.

The aircraft was departing for Yelanga Airforce base near Bengaluru, said IAF sources and there were no casualties in the incident.

According to officials, the aircraft had to abandon take off in view of a technical issue and overshot the runway.

"The aircraft and the crew are safe. A recovery team has arrived in and the aircraft will be cleared shortly," the officials said.

--IANS

qn/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)