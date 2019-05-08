Terror Trail-II: How south India became terror central (IANS exclusive)

Even as and its security apparatus grapple with the that emerge constantly with Pakistan's proxy war in Valley, the death by a thousand cuts asymmetrical warfare takes its toll on our forces continuously. The rapid use of the and the ( which provides annonymity) to subliminally indoctrinate the youth in the Valley with a bent towards Wahhabi Salafisim is not lost on our sleuths. However, that does not for a moment mean that our deep state can take its eyes off the ball in the rest of the country.

India's vast swathe of counter-terrorism grid which combines the skills of hardcore investigation, dogged information reporting and ground level intel gathering on knowing who your adversary picks up every nano or sliver or nugget of information and processes it. Following the 3D approach of detect, deter and destroy, in the wake of 26/11, it is a much more robust network.

While RAW provides the external inputs, IB domestic, NTRO algos pick up chatter, it is the and its CIDs and Q Branch, say, in or Special Branch in other states who collate, disseminate and act on the information packs. In states like and southern states, these investigators are reportedly top of line and have achieved many kills and successes.

There are designated counter terrorism groups within RAW and IB and of course, there is now a full-fledged NIA which is part of a seamless information sharing and acting main frame. now has a counter-terrorism and counter radicalisation division.

How and why did manage to provide solid information leads to is based on this grid and its strategic imperatives. Right from the beginning, Jamaat has for long been active in and on the radar of India's deep state, it follows pure Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) ideology. Progenitor of the LeT grand plan to use the fertile breeding grounds of Sri Lanka, and for fresh recruits to wreak havoc on - Muzzamil Bhat - wanted at first to use JIAM to come to Lanka and train there and return as suicide bombers to India.

In 2009, in a celebrated case, a Malyalee Muslim was found wandering around suspiciously in till he was arrested by the security forces. has a history of communal violence, none more famous than the Marad massacre which saw the killing of eight Hindus by a Muslim mob on May 2, 2003 at the of the district.

In the early evening, eight Hindus were hacked to death by a Muslim mob on the beach after reeling in their catch for the day. The killers then escaped into the local Juma Masjid, the Marad enquiry commission's (Justice Thomas P Joseph) report notes the submission of then that hundreds of local Muslim women converged on the mosque to prevent the police from entering it to catch the attackers.

Police commissioner, stated: "It was an operation carried out by a well-knit organization. It was a quick and sudden attack which was over in 10 minutes. The attack came from a particular community. "One of the attackers, Mohammed Ashker, was also killed during the incident. The police recovered explosives and arms from the local two days after the killings as well as special investigation team of the Crime Branch filed chargesheets against 147 people accused of involvement or complicity in the crime. Some suspected a JIAM hand in this.

Terror central, many reckon, was always in north India, but actually it has existed in and southern states for many years. Its genealogy can be traced to JIAM. have been known to flirt with JIAM and that is how the Bhatkals in emerged as a follow up to the network and dreaded promoted terror cell in busted with his arrest in 2010.

An existential crisis gripped Bhatkal in with the rise of who became a poster boy of indigenous terror as the dangerous and deadly Indian Mujahideen terrorist What did not help the town in coastal district was that other IM top guns, brothers Riyaz and Iqbal Shabantri, also became branded as Riyaz and

The town was subsumed by their identity. Its genesis can be traced to a clash in 1991 during the Lok Sabha polls followed by communal clashes which erupted in 1993. A who did not want to be named said, "The town remained tense for nearly six months, during which 17 people were killed, three were reported missing and property worth Rs 12 crore was destroyed." Tension rose alarmingly in April 1996 after the then local MLA Dr U was murdered, leading to a police crackdown.

Investigators now claim that birthed seven years later was along with six other young men who sat together in the town and decided to form the Indian Mujahideen. Muslims in Bhatkal are primarily known to be either Nawayaths or Dahknis. The Nawayaths trace their origins to Arab and believe their ancestors came to the seashore town in the 8th century.

The Dakhnis are referred to as original inhabitants. IM became a terror power house -- in signature moves it planted bombs all over the country leaving behind a trail of blood. It was only the combined operation of RAW under Alok Joshi and IB under Syed Asif Ibrahim that was captured after a stakeout in in August 2013 since when he remains incarcerated.

This is one of the biggest wins of which helped dismantle the IM network which killed hundreds in different locations in India.

In early 2010, captured Lashkar-e-Tayiba T Naseer reportedly told his interrogators that was Pakistani-based and the epicentre of all anti-national activities. Information provided by security agencies revealed that had the most number of alleged terror operatives who had gone missing or are currently believed to be residents in

Mohammed Shahid Bilal, the alleged mastermind in the August 2007 twin blasts in the city and the Mecca Masjid blasts in May that year, who is said to have been killed in an encounter in Pakistan, continues to remain a hero in the area where he lived. A youth from his area, who preferred not to be identified for this report, says, " jab tak Bilal tha, paani or current ka problem nahin tha (when Bilal was alive, we did not have water or power problems)."

In 2002 the Lashkar decided to get aggressive. In October 2002, 14 men were sent to for training. Various reasons like the liberation of Hyderabad and the demolition of the were given to brainwash these men. In 2007, when the Lashkar gave a call for jihad, the likes of Bilal and became full-fledged terror operatives. They were among the 14 men who had been sent to and told to set up Lashkar networks in the city.

At the time, during a meeting of FBI agents and Indian security officials, it emerged that 21 terrorists operating in Pakistan, including Abu Jundal, had Hyderabad origins. Hyderabad, the IB sources say, has surpassed Azamgarh in and Kerala as a breeding ground for Indian terrorists. sources say Bilal was gunned down in Karachi, Pakistan, on August 30, 2007, along with his brother

But the story of as epicentre - terror remains incomplete without mention of Mohd. Amjad, the HuJI boss who completed the triad along with Yasin Bhatkal and Arguably one of the most dangerous, in January 2010, days ahead of Republic Day, Mohammed Amjad alias Khaja, the of terror outfit HuJI who was tasked by ISI to carry out some attacks was arrested by

Twentyseven year-old Khaja, a native of Malakpet, had close links with Jaish and Lashkar. (a Washington-based institute which educates policy makers about events and trends, which it regards as being of current strategic importance to the United States) writes that IB officials achieved a breakthrough on January 17 when they arrested a identified as (a.k.a. Amjad) from Chennai.

The 27-year-old native of had intended to strike major installations in during the forthcoming (January 26) celebrations. According to his confessional statements, he planned to target the (IOC) depot on the outskirts of Hyderabad city as well as refineries in Visakhapatnam and Chennai. Besides these installations, he also plotted to carry out assassinations in Hyderabad, mostly targeting police officers involved in terror investigations.

For these activities, Khwaja scouted at least 25 other Muslim youths from south India and reportedly sent them for terror training in Pakistan. The most disturbing aspect of Khwaja's activities was the transnational linkages he had established over the years. Khwaja was found to be operating in and out of India, and in the past few years, coordinating with the LeT, (JeM) and IM leadership and establishing close ties with IM's elusive mastermind, (a.k.a. Ismail Shahbandri).

Khwaja, who had worked closely with HuJi's slain and underwent terrorist training in Pakistan, was found to be using three passports - Indian, Bangladeshi and Pakistani - in three different names.

Neutralising this trinity meant that the in south India was well on its way to walking the road to peridition.

(To be continued)

