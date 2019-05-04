Fani impact: 79 flights cancelled by AAI in northeast

A total of 79 flights were cancelled at different airports in the northeast region due to bad weather, triggered by cyclonic storm Fani, an Authority of said here on Saturday.

"The devastating effects of cyclone Fani has disrupted flight operations at northeastern regional airports. However, all the airports in NER are operational but due to bad weather conditions at other stations/airports, the connecting flights have been cancelled by the airlines. All the airports in NER are open for normal operations," AAI Mohan Kumar1 said.

He said that a total of 59 flights had been cancelled at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International here including inbound and out-bound flights of Indigo, Spice Jet, Air India, and

Eight flights were cancelled at Maharaja Bir Birbikram Manikya at Agartala which includes an airlines flight, two flights each were cancelled at Assam's Lilabari and Dibrugarh airports and two at Dimapur in

Another six flights were cancelled at Imphal airport, he said.

Most parts of witnessed incessant rains on Saturday due to the impact of cyclone Fani, one of the strongest storms to batter the Indian subcontinent in decades.

Following the rains, the has issued an alert to suspend between Jorhat and Majuli, Guwahati and North Guwahati, Dhubri and other places from Saturday to Sunday.

Weather experts at the at Borjhar had warned of heavy rains accompanied by strong winds to lash the northeastern states on Saturday and Sunday too.

The government had earlier warned the district administrations to remain alert ahead of Fani and deployed 40 companies of at some vulnerable locations across the state.

As of Saturday, Fani has weakened into a "cyclonic storm leaving no more major threat" for It is situated at Shantipur in district, about 60 km north of Kolkata, and is likely to enter Bangaldesh around Saturday noon.

The cyclone made landfall in Odisha on Friday morning.

