National capital JEE topper hopes for seat in IIT Delhi

After scoring the highest marks in (JEE) 2019 (Main) in the national capital, 17-year-old lad now wants to focus on his board examination and is hoping for securing a seat in the prestigious (IIT),

The results of the Main were announced last week with for Human Resource Development Prakash Javedkar saying the final ranks of the result will be "declared after the second JEE" which will be held in April.

Not sure about whether to appear in the next optional for further improving on performance, Jindal said: "My focus right now will be to score good marks in my Boards. The second will be after that (Class 12 Boards). I will decide later if I want to appear for that."

The 17-year-old, who likes watching cartoons and splurging on eats in free time, was able to score the highest rank with 99.99 percentile "mostly through self-study".

"I enrolled in some coaching institutes. But that was mostly for materials. I rarely visited the coaching for a class. I took study material from them and studied at home. I dedicated a minimum of five hours for self-study," he told IANS.

Hailing from Hisar in Haryana, Jindal is living with his relatives in the national capital where he is pursuing class 12 from Public School in Bawana.

His parents, both school teachers working in Hisar, were happy with the result, which, he said, was not a surprise for them.

"They (parents and teachers) are happy, but they were expecting this. I too was not surprised. I knew that I did well in the exams."

Jindal's brother,A pursuing from IIT Benaras, was also happy with the result.

Not on any social media platform, out of his wish and not parents' restriction, he said: "I have a mobile, but I use it when I am tarvelling, so that parents can contact me. I don't like wasting time on these platforms. I watch cartoons and eat if I want to chill. I also play chess with my friends, if not studying."

From this year, the JEE -- which was till now conducted by the Central Board of (CBSE) -- is being organised by the (NTA).

The final ranking of the JEE Main will be announced after the second JEE will be conducted.

"After the JEE Main April Exam, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration better of the two NTA (National Testing Agency) scores of all candidates who appeared in January 2019 and April 2019 examinations," reads the result notification.

Javedkar had said that the second JEE will give students a chance to improve their performance.

