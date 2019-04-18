JUST IN
IJA condemns 'dastardly attack' on journalist in Bengal

IANS  |  Kolkata 

The Indian Journalists' Association (IJA) on Thursday condemned the "dastardly attack" on ABP Ananda journalist Partha Pratim Ghosh near Raiganj in West Bengal's North Dinjapur district when he was covering the second phase of the 2019 polls.

In another incident, a vehicle of news channel 24 Ghanta on poll duty was damaged near Kalimpong.

"The IJA denounces such attack on journalists that was primarily to create fear in their minds and to stop them from carrying out their assignments.

"The IJA demands the State Election Commission and the state administration to provide full protection to the journalists during polls so that they can carry out their assignments without any fear," it said in a statement.

First Published: Thu, April 18 2019. 21:48 IST

