IL&FS' operational creditors seek renewal of bank guarantees

Operational creditors of IL&FS on Thursday filed an application at the (NCLAT) seeking renewal or extension of some which have lapsed.

The adjourned the case till April 29, 2019.

According to Section 5(20) of the Insolvency and Code (IBC), an operational is "any person to whom an operational is owed and includes any person to whom such has been legally assigned or transferred". They may include for goods and services.

In its previous hearing on April 16, the bench headed by Chairperson, Justice said that IL&FS should distribute funds to small creditors, in a manner that 80 per cent of their entitled amounts are paid.

On Wednesday, the (RBI) directed the banks and financial institutions to disclose their outstanding to IL&FS and its group companies including provisioning required as per income recognition and asset classification (IRAC) and actual provisioning made against NPAs.

The circular gains significance as NCLAT's February order had said that "no financial institution will declare the accounts of ' Limited' or its entities as 'NPA' without prior permission of this Appellate Tribunal".

The RBI, however, has since then contested the view and said that banks should classify the accounts of IL&FS and its companies as NPAs.

--IANS

rrb/sn/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)