IMD predicts near normal monsoon

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted that the monsoon will be near-normal this year.

"India is going to have a near normal monsoon in 2019 as the south-west monsoon is likely to be near-normal," said M. Rajeevan Nair, Secretary Ministry of Earth Sciences.

He said that over a Long Period Average, they expect 96 per cent rainfall of 89 cm.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, April 15 2019. 15:38 IST

