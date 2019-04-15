IMD predicts near normal monsoon

The Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted that the monsoon will be near-normal this year.

" is going to have a near normal monsoon in 2019 as the south-west monsoon is likely to be near-normal," said M. Rajeevan Nair,

He said that over a Long Period Average, they expect 96 per cent rainfall of 89 cm.

