Pollution board notice to Hindalco MD, five others

The State Board has issued a notice to the and five other officials in connection with an accident in which many people were said to be trapped in debris after a caustic pond of the company collapsed, an said here on Saturday.

"We have issued a notice to the MD and five staff working at the has violated the set norms of environment," Rajeev Lochan Bakshi, Member of the board, told IANS. "If we don't get proper answer, the board will contemplate future course of action," he said.

The board has cancelled the 'consent to operate' of Hindalco and issued notice to two IITs -- and Notices have been served to IITs, which had approved the design of the red mudwall.

A four-member technical committee has been set up to study the design and find out any deviation by Hindalco. The committee will include of and CMPDI, (DFO) Ranchi and a forest department

Many people were trapped and swept away in the debris caused by collapse of caustic pond, which stored bauxite residue after extraction of aluminium, following a land cave-in at Muri, around 25 km from Ranchi.

According to an eyewitness, the heap caved in causing debris to spread rapidly, trapping many workers.

Hindalco was sealed in 2017 on an order of the board for not following the environment and safety rules. The company was restarted last year.

--IANS

ns/pg/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)