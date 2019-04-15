Sunny Monday morning in Delhi

It was a sunny Monday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded five notches above the season's average at 25.5 degrees Celsius, the office said.

The maximum temperature for the day is expected to hover around 39 degrees

"Partly cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder lightning is expected in the later part of the day," an said.

Humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 46 per cent.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 21.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, while the maximum was 38.1 degrees, two notches above the normal.

--IANS

nks/ksk

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)