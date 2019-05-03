Breakdown of Trust led to Hales' axing: Morgan

Ashley Giles, England's director of men's cricket, said the revelation of media report regarding failing a second recreational drugs test led to his axing from squad.

It was initially said that Hales was taking time away from the game for "personal reasons", until reported last week that he was serving a 21-day ban for recreational drug use.

"The effect of that breaking has led us to where we are," Giles was quoted as saying by

"If anyone thinks that is right or wrong, it is the way it had to be," he added.

However, because of what Giles called "a duty of confidentiality", that information was not shared with ECB selectors and Hales was picked for the one-off match against Ireland, the series against as well as in the provisional squad for which begins from May 30.

"When the team was selected, myself and were aware of a situation, but were bound by a duty of confidentiality. We were unable to share that with any of the key people in that environment," explained Giles.

Meanwhile, England confirmed that Hales' omission was agreed in a meeting of senior players which included himself, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, and

"There has been a complete breakdown in trust between Alex and the team. Everybody in the senior players' meeting agreed that the best decision for the team and the culture moving forward was for Alex to be deselected," said Morgan on Thursday

"We don't make that final call. I communicated this to and the decision was made. It's important now that Alex uses the support around him to try to turn things around," he added.

England will face in a one-off ODI in on Friday.

--IANS

aak/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)