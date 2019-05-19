In Kerala, BJP is predicted to open its account

The exit polls by various agencies predict that for the first time the will open its account in Kerala, seeing a setback for the ruling CPI-M-led Left and gains for the Congress-led UDF.

Most exit polls surveys predict the Congress-led UDF to get as high as 16 seats, with the Left slated to end up with a high of six seats and the not just opening its account, but winning as many as three seats.

The is has high hopes in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, and at Thrissur.

said things are brightening up with every exit polls predicting that the BJP will open its account.

"We are going to win three seats," said Padmakumar.

But former said the BJP will not be able to open its account.

"My information is that we will put up one of our best-ever performances. While remains a grey area, our party supporters in are confident that in the end, things will turn in our favour," said Chandy.

Senior CPI-M does not agree with the exit polls and pointed out that the BJP in will not open its account.

"We don't give much importance to these exit polls and are confident that the Left will improve upon its 2014 performance. We will get more than eight seats," said Abraham.

In the 2014 polls, while the UDF won 12 seats, the CPI-M-led LDF won eight, with the BJP's best performance was a runners-up position in Thiruvananthapuram and a poor third in all the other seats.

The exit polls conducted by Mathrubhumi TVA in shows that the will wrest the seats at Kasargode, Kannur , Alathur, Chalakudy and Idukki, but the CPI-M is putting a strong fight at Kozhikode and will wrest the Alappuzha seat from the this time.

At Palakkad, the CPI-M expects a repeat performance at Attingal.

In Thiruvananthapuram, the exit polls predict that K. Rajasekharan, the former governor, is marginally ahead of Shashi Tharoor, who is aiming a hat-trick of wins.

