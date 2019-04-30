Kerala CEO seeks report on bogus voting complaints

With the CPI-M in the dock over reports of bogus voting in Kerala's and Kasargode, the on Tuesday sought reports from the District Collectors of the two constituencies on similar reports of bogus voting by the Indian Union (IUML), an ally of the Congress-led (UDF).

Teeka said that the Left workers had complained about bogus voting by two men, believed to be IUML workers, in Kaliasery's polling booths number 69 and 70 in the Lok Sabha constituency.

Meena said that the Left has submitted documentary evidence of the two men casting more than one vote in these booths. "Once the reports come, they will be looked into," he said.

IUML also told the media in Malappuram that he had sought a report from his party's Kaliasery unit on the two booths.

"We will definitely look into the complaints after we get the preliminary report from our party units in that area. We want to know if the poll officials raised any such complaint," said Majeed.

On Monday, Meena took action against three women, attached to the CPI-M, who was also caught on video casting more than one vote at the Lok Sabha constituency in district.

--IANS

sg/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)