India Open: Amit Panghal, Shiva Thapa confirm medals

gold medallist (52kg) and Asian Championships bronze medallist (60kg) led 12 Indian into the semi-finals to confirm medals on the third day of the second edition of the India Open International Tournament at the Karmabir Nabin Chandra Bordoloi AC Indoor Stadium, here on Wednesday.

Former world youth champion Sachin Siwach's dazzling performance was the highlight of the day as he knocked out the 2018 silver medallist Rogen Siaga Ladon of the 4-1 to make the last-four stage of 52kg.

Fresh from his Asian Championships gold medal, Panghal faced some early resistance from Thailand's veteran whom he was meeting for the first time. But the 23-year-old soon proved his mettle to earn a 5-0 win and march into the semi-finals.

"It was a tight bout. A lot of have changed category from 49kg to 52kg like me. Thus, it's important to study each one carefully and chalk out separate strategies for each," said Amit after having changed his weight category from 49kg to 52kg with an eye on the 2020 Tokyo

Amid deafening roars of support, local boy Thapa scored 5-0 win over Hellene Damien of Thapa, the first Indian to win medals from four consecutive Asian Championships, started with a defensive attitude until he freed up from the second round to deliver the blows.

"Never have I contested such a before. My strategy was to attack from inside and I am glad I could execute my plan with perfection," said Thapa after the win.

Kavinder Singh Bisht (56kg) continued his fine form after winning a gold at the GeeBee tournament and a silver at the Asian Championships this year. He held his nerves to stave off resistance from of the and register a 3-2 win in a split decision. was not so lucky in the same category as he suffered 2-3 defeat to Thailand's former Asian champion Chatchai Decha Butdee in a hard-fought bout.

In 49kg, Asian Championships silver medallist Deepak outclassed Thailand's Samak Saehan 4-1 to advance to the semi-finals.

Former World Championships bronze medallist also progressed into the last-four stage of 56kg by dint of a commanding 5-0 win over Turkmenistan's Bayramhan Permanov. In 52kg, champion did not waste any time to assert his supremacy over Mauritius's en route to a 5-0 win.

60kg champion began the successful defence of his title with a 5-0 win over Thiwa Janthacumpa of 2018 World Youth bronze medallist Ankit showed his maturity in his 5-0 demolition of Nepal's Prakash Limbu Ijam.

Key Results:

Deepak (49kg) (IND) beat Samak Saehan (THA): 4-1

Carolo Cano Paalam (49kg) (PHL) beat (IND): 4-1

(52kg) (IND) beat (THA):5-0

Sachin (52kg) (IND) beat Rogen Siaga Ladon (PHL): 4-1

(52kg) (IND) beat (MUS):5-0

Kavinder Singh Bisht (56kg) (IND) beat (PHL):3-2

(56kg) (IND) beat Bayramhan Permanov (TKM):5-0

Chatchai Decha Butdee (56kg) (THA) beat Md Hussamuddin (IND):3-2

(60kg) (IND) beat Hellene Damien (MUS):5-0

Ankit (60kg) (IND) beat Prakash Limbu Ijam (NP):5-0

(60kg) (IND) beat Thiwa Janthacumpa (THA): 5-0

Govind Kumar Sahani (49kg (INS) beat Saidjan Babajanov (TKM): Walkover

Madan Lal (IND) beat Mirzakhalilov Mirazizbek (UZB): Walkover

--IANS

kk/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)