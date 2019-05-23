India's future will be even more brighter: Anupam Kher

-
ALSO READ
Even corrupts have confidence, doesn't mean they will win: Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher wishes luck to 'Mrs Wilson' team for Bafta awards
Will never retire from films, says Anupam Kher
Not all my films were hits, says Anupam Kher on poor crowd in his rally
Your vote is precious, says Anupam Kher
-
Ahead of the declaration of the Lok Sabha results, veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Thursday said India's future would be even more brighter in this festival of democracy.
The actor had been campaigning for his wife and BJP candidate Kirron Kher, who is seeking re-election from this city.
"Jai ho," Anupam tweeted.
This Lok Sabha seat is witnessing a triangular contest among four-time MP and Congress candidate Pawan Kumar Bansal, Kirron Kher, and former Union Minister Harmohan Dhawan of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Former Railway Minister Bansal lost to Kirron Kher by nearly 70,000 votes in the 2014 elections.
--IANS
vg/ksk
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU