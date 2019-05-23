JUST IN
India's future will be even more brighter: Anupam Kher

IANS  |  Chandigarh 

Ahead of the declaration of the Lok Sabha results, veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Thursday said India's future would be even more brighter in this festival of democracy.

The actor had been campaigning for his wife and BJP candidate Kirron Kher, who is seeking re-election from this city.

"Jai ho," Anupam tweeted.

This Lok Sabha seat is witnessing a triangular contest among four-time MP and Congress candidate Pawan Kumar Bansal, Kirron Kher, and former Union Minister Harmohan Dhawan of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Former Railway Minister Bansal lost to Kirron Kher by nearly 70,000 votes in the 2014 elections.

