AIFF, WIFA to conduct Maha phase of trials for youth national

The All India Football Federation (AIFF), in association with the Western India Football Association (WIFA), will conduct trials for players from Maharashtra for national team camps in various junior categories.
Players, who have the potential to represent the country at international level in football, will get an opportunity to attend these trials and present their talent in front of national team scouts who will also include national team coaches, a media release said Saturday.
Former India international Abhishek Yadav, director of national teams, said, "Our national team coaches believe that the Maharashtra player is an intelligent player along with being technically sound. We are therefore keenly looking forward to seeing the top-quality talent in Maharashtra."
The first phase of the trials will kick-off here on February 2 for male players born in 2003 and 2004.
These trials will be restricted for talents residing in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts only, the release said.
Trials for girls in the age-group of 2002 to 2005 will be announced shortly, it said.
The trials will then move on to Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur and Nagpur, the release said, addingregistration forms are available at the WIFA office at the Cooperage Stadium in south Mumbai.
The last date for registration is February 1.
