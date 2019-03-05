India win 2nd ODI by 8 runs

India defeated Australia by eight runs in the second ODI, here on Tuesday.
Chasing a target of 251 runs, the visitors were dismissed for 242 runs in 49.3 overs.
India now have a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.
Brief scores:
India: 250/10 (Virat Kohli 116; Adam Zampa 2/62) beat Australia: 242 in 49.3 overs (Peter Handscomb 48, Marcus Stoinis 52; Kuldeep Yadav 3/54, Jasprit Bumrah 2/29)
