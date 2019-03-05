JUST IN
India win 2nd ODI by 8 runs

IANS  |  Nagpur 

India defeated Australia by eight runs in the second ODI, here on Tuesday.

Chasing a target of 251 runs, the visitors were dismissed for 242 runs in 49.3 overs.

India now have a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Brief scores:

India: 250/10 (Virat Kohli 116; Adam Zampa 2/62) beat Australia: 242 in 49.3 overs (Peter Handscomb 48, Marcus Stoinis 52; Kuldeep Yadav 3/54, Jasprit Bumrah 2/29)

