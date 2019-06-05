IndiaMart among new members of e-commerce body TECI

IndiaMart, the dedicated to the (B2B) category, is among the several new members of The Council of (TECI).

According to a statement by TECI, its new joinees range from to logistics and startups.

TECI is the umbrella organisation of Indian players formed in March this year to put the industry concerns before the government, besides working with other stakeholders.

While Snapdeal, Shopclues and Urbanclap were among its founding members, specialised B2B players such as and coal marketplace Mjunction (promoted by SAIL and Tata Steel) and textile-focused marketplace Texfy are some of its new joinees.

Its other new members include Trade India, which provides business solutions through online services, and trade promotional events; Nandoo, a platform which focuses on mind, body and soul wellness; KISANeStore, which deals in agriculture inputs services, including pesticides, seeds, fertilisers, irrigation and greenhouse solutions,

Also among the new members are Connect India, which specialises in delivery to rural areas and reverse logistics, and M2R Technomations, an and that automates

