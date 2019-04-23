Indian adaptation of BBC's 'Luther' in pipeline

Indian content Entertainment will back an Indian version of Elba's hit crime drama "Luther".

"Luther", which is about a detective, played by Elba, who gets deeply involved in the dangerous consequences of his cases, is now five seasons old. The Indian adaptation will be multi-season, with the first one playing over eight to 10 episodes, reports variety.com.

"I am solving the hard work of actually putting it together, from the idea to the writing, to assembling the team, casting, production design, funding, to making it into a product that is good enough to stream immediately," said CEO

"But we are operating at between $100,000-$200,000 an episode, which is reasonable," he added.

The announcement was made at the ongoing Asia Pay-TV Operators Summit (APOS) here.

This will be the second Asian version of "Luther" after the South Korean remake, "Less Than Evil".

