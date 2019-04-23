Tessa Thompson says Marvel's Valkyrie is bisexual

Tessa Thompson, who plays in the Cinematic Universe and the upcoming "Avengers: Endgame", had no problem addressing speculation about the characters sexuality.

At the "Endgame" red carpet premiere on Monday here, the "Sorry to Bother You" explained that she played her character as bisexual.

"In the canon, (Valkyrie) is bisexual. You see her with women and men, so that was my intention in playing her," Thompson told variety.com at the

"Obviously, at the forefront of most of these stories is not typically their romantic life. They have big stakes, like saving the world, so that tends to sort of trump."

Speaking for Valkyrie, Thompson speculated that the character might not limit her post-world-saving spooning to just one Avenger.

"I hear on the Internet there's been a lot of triangular conversations around Marvel, Valkyrie, and Thor, and I think a communal spoon - just a spoon between friends that are hard-working would be a nice thing.

"It could be polyamorous, why not? A thruple. With Thor in the baby spoon. It's like there's Valkyrie, Marvel, and then whoever's sort of holding him, is what I'm thinking," she said.

Thompson also offered her thoughts on " Marvel", which grossed over $1 billion and to date is the only female-led film.

"'Captain Marvel' just broke the ceiling off and dissipated myths about what women can do in these spaces and society. So it feels like we are really entering a new phase of Marvel. So this night is about celebrating more than just this film," she said.

"(Stan Lee's) vision is the idea: what makes you different is actually your superpower. And when we are living inside of a robust time to be able to say to people that they can love who they want to love, they can be who they want to be. It's perfect to include those narratives inside of this world."

"Avengers: Endgame" will hit the theatres on Friday.

