Indian Army team spots 'Yeti' footprints on Himalayas

The has claimed that an expedition team sighted the "mysterious Footprints of mythical beast 'Yeti'" at the Base Camp in the Himalayas.

"For the first time, an #IndianArmy Moutaineering Expedition Team has sited mysterious footprints of mythical beast 'Yeti' measuring 32x15 inches close to Base Camp on April 9, 2019," the Army's tweeted late on Monday.

"This elusive snowman has only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past," it added.

The Makalu-Barun National Park is located in Nepal's Limbuwan region. It is the world's only protected area with an elevation gain of more than 26,000 ft enclosing tropical forest as well as snow-capped peaks.

The is an ape-like creature, much taller and bigger than an average human. It is covered in thick fur and is believed to inhabit the Himalayas, Siberia, Central and

The creature is generally regarded as a legend since there is no solid proof of its existence.

