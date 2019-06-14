Rajnath reviews progress in critical defence technologies

-
ALSO READ
DRDO spends 25% of budget on R&D, says Chairman
Research in areas of fundamental science needed for any country to prosper: Reddy
Def Minister reviews working of DRDO, asks it to focus on flagship programmes
DRDO chairman meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Indigenous sensors will change defence applications: DRDO
-
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday reviewed the progress of research and development activities in defence technologies at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) headquarters here.
Appreciating the commitment and dedication of the DRDO scientists, Singh directed them to focus their energies on the flagship programmes of national importance, a Defence Ministry statement said.
Singh was apprised by DRDO Chairman G. Satheesh Reddy about the cutting-edge, state-of-the-art technologies and systems developed by the organisation which were accepted by the armed forces and those which were under development, the statement said.
The Defence Minister also appreciated DRDO's initiatives to promote academia and industry.
Singh said that such interactions should be enhanced further to create a greater scientific temper and production base, which would be a driving force for accelerated research and defence manufacturing.
The Minister was given a detailed presentation which covered the recent achievements and the details of major ongoing projects and the roadmap of DRDO.
Singh also released a publication titled "Roadmap of DRDO", which encapsulated the organisation's target for the next 10 years.
He congratulated the DRDO for its singular achievements in strengthening the national defence capabilities and for enabling the nation to join a select club of countries with some of the most advanced defence technologies such as anti-satellite capability, 4.5 generation fighter aircraft, airborne early warning & aontrol system (AEW&CS) and ballistic missile defence programme, among others.
- IANS
rbe/arm
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU