Indian DJ Greff works on unapologetic anthem with Klein

Indian artiste aka DJ Greff is happy to collaborate with Dutch DJ for a track titled "Dont know shit".

The track is primed exclusively for Summer Playlists. The song has been sung by and composed by and Collier.

"The track is an unapologetic anthem for those currently figuring life out, Madhwani said in a statement.

"With its irreverent message and uplifting nature, 'Don't know shit' may be on the less serious side, but in a world where there's currently so much for the younger generations to worry about, frankly sometimes a musical blow-out is more than needed," added the Nagpur-born artiste.

To this, Dutch DJ and Max Krul, better known as Dante Klein, added: "The track could easily be a calling card for anyone -- regardless of age -- who has been through the heady mix of youthful optimism, complete uncertainty and that unbridled feeling of immortality that comes with first steps into the world of adulthood."

Madhwani was passionate about music since an early age and made his debut in the music scene in 2013. A festival circuit regular, he has played at Sunburn, Sensation, Amsterdam Dance Event, Valley Carnival, sharing the stage with names like Martin Garrix, Alan Walker, David Guetta, Fatboy Slim, DJ Snake, and KSHMR.

The track was released on Spinnin' Records Source on June 14.

--IANS

sug/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)